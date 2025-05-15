Renewed Hopes for Peace: Russia and Ukraine Return to Negotiations

Moscow's lead negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, reaffirmed Russia's commitment to achieving long-lasting peace with Ukraine during negotiations in Turkey. Following collapsed talks in 2022, Russia views these discussions as an extension, focusing on common ground to eliminate conflict causes.

Medinsky highlighted the significance of these talks, emphasizing a constructive approach to finding mutual solutions. He explained the ultimate goal of direct dialogue with Ukraine: securing enduring peace. The meetings revisit the 'Istanbul Communique,' an initial draft from May 2022.

The 'Istanbul Communique' proposed Ukraine's permanent neutrality, balanced by international security guarantees from major powers and additional nations. This framework serves as a potential blueprint for renewed peace efforts, backed by figures like U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff.

