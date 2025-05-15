Left Menu

Renewed Hopes for Peace: Russia and Ukraine Return to Negotiations

Vladimir Medinsky, leading Russia's delegation in renewed peace talks with Ukraine in Turkey, aims for lasting peace by addressing conflict roots. The talks are seen as a continuation of the failed 2022 Istanbul talks, with hopes pinned on the 'Istanbul Communique' as a potential settlement framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:51 IST
Moscow's lead negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, reaffirmed Russia's commitment to achieving long-lasting peace with Ukraine during negotiations in Turkey. Following collapsed talks in 2022, Russia views these discussions as an extension, focusing on common ground to eliminate conflict causes.

Medinsky highlighted the significance of these talks, emphasizing a constructive approach to finding mutual solutions. He explained the ultimate goal of direct dialogue with Ukraine: securing enduring peace. The meetings revisit the 'Istanbul Communique,' an initial draft from May 2022.

The 'Istanbul Communique' proposed Ukraine's permanent neutrality, balanced by international security guarantees from major powers and additional nations. This framework serves as a potential blueprint for renewed peace efforts, backed by figures like U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff.

