Unraveling Mystery: Woman Found Dead Outside Bhubaneswar Hotel

A tragic discovery was made in Bhubaneswar's Jagamara area as the lifeless body of Sonali Mahapatra was found outside a hotel. The woman, a resident of Nayagarh district, had been staying there for two months, police reported on Thursday.

Employed at a private finance firm, Mahapatra's death has prompted a thorough investigation to ascertain whether it was an accident, suicide, or foul play. Her body was recovered lying in a pool of blood, alarming local authorities.

Authorities have detained a male companion for questioning and are reviewing CCTV footage and mobile phone data. A post-mortem is slated to be conducted at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar to shed light on the circumstances surrounding her death.

