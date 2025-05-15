Left Menu

Unraveling Mystery: Woman Found Dead Outside Bhubaneswar Hotel

Sonali Mahapatra, a resident of Nayagarh district working at a private finance company, was found dead outside a Bhubaneswar hotel. The police are investigating the case to determine if her death was accidental, suicidal, or a result of foul play. A male friend has been detained for questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:15 IST
Unraveling Mystery: Woman Found Dead Outside Bhubaneswar Hotel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic discovery was made in Bhubaneswar's Jagamara area as the lifeless body of Sonali Mahapatra was found outside a hotel. The woman, a resident of Nayagarh district, had been staying there for two months, police reported on Thursday.

Employed at a private finance firm, Mahapatra's death has prompted a thorough investigation to ascertain whether it was an accident, suicide, or foul play. Her body was recovered lying in a pool of blood, alarming local authorities.

Authorities have detained a male companion for questioning and are reviewing CCTV footage and mobile phone data. A post-mortem is slated to be conducted at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar to shed light on the circumstances surrounding her death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025