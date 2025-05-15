Trump's Controversial Gaza Freedom Zone Proposal

In a bold proposal on Thursday, President Donald Trump reiterated his vision to transform Gaza into a 'freedom zone,' during a roundtable discussion in Qatar. Trump's idea of taking over and redeveloping the war-torn Palestinian territory to create a new economic zone has sparked widespread condemnation.

Trump's remarks came as Gaza continues to suffer from significant destruction following a renewed military offensive by Israel, which has displaced millions. He emphasized that the U.S. could play a pivotal role in the redevelopment process, despite the potential geopolitical and ethical implications.

While some described the concept as akin to a 'Middle East Riviera,' Palestinians and critics liken it to ethnic cleansing, drawing comparisons to historical displacements. Trump's proposal has ignited debates over U.S. involvement in the Middle East, as the region navigates ongoing tensions and humanitarian crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)