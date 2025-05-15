Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives in Shahjahanpur

In Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, two men were killed after their motorcycle collided with a road divider. The incident occurred in the Sadar Bazar area when Anil and Suraj were traveling to Ring Road. The police have launched an investigation following the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:38 IST
A tragic accident in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, claimed the lives of two men on Thursday. The victims, Anil, aged 24, and Suraj, aged 26, were traveling on their motorcycle when they crashed into a road divider, according to police reports.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Devendra Kumar confirmed that the incident happened in the Sadar Bazar area as the pair was en route to Ring Road. Following the collision, the two fell off the vehicle, sustaining fatal injuries. Emergency services transported them to the government medical college, where they were pronounced dead.

Currently, police have taken the bodies for post-mortem examination and have initiated a comprehensive investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident. Authorities are piecing together the events leading up to the unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

