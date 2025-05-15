Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives in Shahjahanpur

A tragic accident in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, claimed the lives of two men on Thursday. The victims, Anil, aged 24, and Suraj, aged 26, were traveling on their motorcycle when they crashed into a road divider, according to police reports.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Devendra Kumar confirmed that the incident happened in the Sadar Bazar area as the pair was en route to Ring Road. Following the collision, the two fell off the vehicle, sustaining fatal injuries. Emergency services transported them to the government medical college, where they were pronounced dead.

Currently, police have taken the bodies for post-mortem examination and have initiated a comprehensive investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident. Authorities are piecing together the events leading up to the unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)