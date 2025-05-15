Bribery Scandal Unveiled at Gurugram School

A bribery scandal has emerged at a government school in Gurugram, where a supervisor and a field officer were arrested for demanding a Rs 50,000 bribe. The arrest was confirmed by an ACB official on Thursday.

According to officials, Shivram, the supervisor, and Anil Kumar, the field officer, from Government Model Sanskriti Primary School in Chakkarpur village, were arrested after a sting operation set up based on a complaint by a school sweeper. The arrest transpired on Tuesday, followed by their appearance in a city court on Wednesday, which resulted in a two-day police remand.

The case unfolded when the sweeper lodged a complaint about non-payment of his salary despite having worked for over a month. Reports indicate that an official named Saini instructed the sweeper to approach Anil and Shivram, who then allegedly demanded the bribe. The ACB is continuing its investigation while two more officials linked with the case remain under surveillance.

(With inputs from agencies.)