Bribery Scandal Unveiled at Gurugram School

A supervisor and field officer at a government school in Gurugram were arrested for demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 to release a school sweeper's salary. The arrests followed a complaint by the sweeper, leading to a police trap. The ACB is investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A bribery scandal has emerged at a government school in Gurugram, where a supervisor and a field officer were arrested for demanding a Rs 50,000 bribe. The arrest was confirmed by an ACB official on Thursday.

According to officials, Shivram, the supervisor, and Anil Kumar, the field officer, from Government Model Sanskriti Primary School in Chakkarpur village, were arrested after a sting operation set up based on a complaint by a school sweeper. The arrest transpired on Tuesday, followed by their appearance in a city court on Wednesday, which resulted in a two-day police remand.

The case unfolded when the sweeper lodged a complaint about non-payment of his salary despite having worked for over a month. Reports indicate that an official named Saini instructed the sweeper to approach Anil and Shivram, who then allegedly demanded the bribe. The ACB is continuing its investigation while two more officials linked with the case remain under surveillance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

