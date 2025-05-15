Left Menu

Online Predator Arrested: Delhi Police Nab Blackmailer

Delhi Police arrested Anup Keshri, a 39-year-old man, for stalking and blackmail using intimate materials. He befriended a woman online, recorded her without consent, and extorted money, threatening to share the content with her family. Persistent police efforts led to his arrest after a technical analysis.

Updated: 15-05-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:00 IST
  • India

Anup Keshri, aged 39, was apprehended by the Delhi Police for the crimes of stalking and blackmail. Authorities discovered Keshri was using intimate images of a woman, obtained without consent, to extort her.

The arrest was the result of a rigorous investigation that involved careful analysis of the suspect's digital footprint, culminating in his capture in Khanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The suspect had previously been involved in a serious crime.

During questioning, Keshri admitted to his online targeting activities. The police have seized his mobile phone and SIM cards for further examination, continuing their investigation into the disturbing case.

