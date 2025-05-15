Online Predator Arrested: Delhi Police Nab Blackmailer

Anup Keshri, aged 39, was apprehended by the Delhi Police for the crimes of stalking and blackmail. Authorities discovered Keshri was using intimate images of a woman, obtained without consent, to extort her.

The arrest was the result of a rigorous investigation that involved careful analysis of the suspect's digital footprint, culminating in his capture in Khanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The suspect had previously been involved in a serious crime.

During questioning, Keshri admitted to his online targeting activities. The police have seized his mobile phone and SIM cards for further examination, continuing their investigation into the disturbing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)