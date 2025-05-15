Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Global Message Against Terrorism

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar praised the Indian Army for its globally impactful Operation Sindoor. Recognizing the operation following the Pahalgam terror attack, Dhankhar emphasized India's firm stance against terrorism and highlighted the diplomatic achievements under India's leadership, including measures like stopping water flow via the Indus Water Treaty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:09 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar commended the Indian Army for the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, a decisive move against terrorism that has resonated globally. Launched after the tragic Pahalgam attack, the operation marked a precise strike against terrorist hideouts, countering groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Dhankhar emphasized that this military feat showcased India's resolve to combat terrorism with precision and peace, underlining a firm message that India will no longer tolerate terrorist activities. He also highlighted the impactful diplomatic efforts, including the unprecedented move to halt water flow to Pakistan under the Indus Water Treaty until normalization from India's perspective.

In his address, Dhankhar reiterated the significant accomplishments achieved under the Prime Minister's leadership, asserting that these moves reflect India's strength and commitment to maintain its identity and security on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

