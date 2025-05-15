Nuclear Tensions: India and Pakistan Dance on the Edge

The recent escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan highlights the fragile peace in the region. With India's demand for International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) oversight on Pakistan's nuclear arsenal, pressure mounts for stability.

U.S. President Donald Trump's intervention facilitated a temporary ceasefire, pushing both nations towards trade discussions rather than military confrontations. Yet, the atmosphere remains volatile as Indian and Pakistani leaders exchange strong rhetoric.

Extending the ceasefire until Sunday, India and Pakistan's commitments to de-escalation signal a tentative calm. However, persistent threats and claims of nuclear coercion expose ongoing security concerns, demanding vigilant global diplomatic engagement.

