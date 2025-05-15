Judgment Day for ISKCON: Supreme Court to Decide Temple Control Dispute
The Supreme Court is set to deliver a verdict in the dispute between ISKCON Bengaluru and ISKCON Mumbai over control of the Hare Krishna temple. The high court previously favored the Mumbai branch, reversing a trial court decision. Both claim legal rights and management over the iconic temple.
The Supreme Court is poised to announce its verdict this Friday concerning the legal battle between ISKCON Bangalore and ISKCON Mumbai. This dispute centers around who holds rightful control over the iconic Hare Krishna temple in Bengaluru.
A bench led by Justices AS Oka and Augustine George Masih reserved its decision on July 24 last year. Justice Oka will be the author of the judgment, set for release at 10:30 a.m. on the scheduled date.
The legal contention began when ISKCON Bangalore, through its representative Kodandarama Dasa, contested a high court ruling from May 2011. That decision reversed a previous 2009 ruling in favor of Bangalore, escalating the fight over temple authority.

