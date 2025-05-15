Left Menu

Judgment Day for ISKCON: Supreme Court to Decide Temple Control Dispute

The Supreme Court is set to deliver a verdict in the dispute between ISKCON Bengaluru and ISKCON Mumbai over control of the Hare Krishna temple. The high court previously favored the Mumbai branch, reversing a trial court decision. Both claim legal rights and management over the iconic temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 23:03 IST
Judgment Day for ISKCON: Supreme Court to Decide Temple Control Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court is poised to announce its verdict this Friday concerning the legal battle between ISKCON Bangalore and ISKCON Mumbai. This dispute centers around who holds rightful control over the iconic Hare Krishna temple in Bengaluru.

A bench led by Justices AS Oka and Augustine George Masih reserved its decision on July 24 last year. Justice Oka will be the author of the judgment, set for release at 10:30 a.m. on the scheduled date.

The legal contention began when ISKCON Bangalore, through its representative Kodandarama Dasa, contested a high court ruling from May 2011. That decision reversed a previous 2009 ruling in favor of Bangalore, escalating the fight over temple authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025