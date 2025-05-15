Left Menu

Trump's Uncertain Journey: A Trip Through the Gulf

During his tour of Gulf countries, U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to probably return to Washington on Friday. However, with logistical destinations still unclear, he mentioned the possibility of a stop in Istanbul for Ukraine talks. His statements were made while visiting the UAE's royal palace.

U.S. President Donald Trump, while on a multi-nation tour of the Gulf, announced on Thursday that he would likely return to Washington on Friday. However, he expressed uncertainty about his exact itinerary.

Trump suggested that he might make a stop in Istanbul for discussions related to Ukraine, adding an air of speculation to his travel plans.

Speaking at the royal palace in Abu Dhabi, Trump mentioned he could receive last-minute invitations, leading to possible changes in his travel schedule, but confirmed the probable destination of Washington, D.C.

