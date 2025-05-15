Trump's Uncertain Journey: A Trip Through the Gulf

U.S. President Donald Trump, while on a multi-nation tour of the Gulf, announced on Thursday that he would likely return to Washington on Friday. However, he expressed uncertainty about his exact itinerary.

Trump suggested that he might make a stop in Istanbul for discussions related to Ukraine, adding an air of speculation to his travel plans.

Speaking at the royal palace in Abu Dhabi, Trump mentioned he could receive last-minute invitations, leading to possible changes in his travel schedule, but confirmed the probable destination of Washington, D.C.

