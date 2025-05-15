Left Menu

Newark Mayor's Legal Battle: A Stand Against Immigration Crackdown

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka faces a trespassing charge after entering a federal immigration detention center. His lawyers argue selective prosecution by the Trump administration, suggesting Baraka's arrest was politically motivated. The incident highlights conflicts over immigration enforcement in sanctuary cities like Newark.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 23:21 IST
Newark, New Jersey Mayor Ras Baraka's legal team announced plans to file motions Thursday, seeking dismissal of a trespassing charge at a federal immigration detention center. Baraka, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate, could face a 30-day jail sentence if convicted of the misdemeanor offense at Delaney Hall last week.

In a federal court status conference, Baraka's counsel accused President Trump's administration of targeting the mayor for political reasons. The defense argued that Baraka, who was reportedly invited to the facility, lacked federal jurisdiction when detained. They plan to file motions for dismissal next month.

The situation underscores the ongoing friction between Trump's immigration policies and local officials in sanctuary cities. Baraka's arrest coincided with unannounced inspections by Democratic Congress members, further moving the spotlight on the political and legal dimensions of such confrontations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

