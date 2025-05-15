Ceasefire Extension Brings Hope for Indo-Pak Stability

The Indian Army announced an extension of confidence-building measures with Pakistan to ease border tensions, following a May 10 accord to end hostilities.

The Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both nations reached an agreement to halt military actions after fierce skirmishes raised fears of broader conflict. Talks over a hotline confirmed the ceasefire extension to May 18.

Operation Sindoor, India's counter-terrorism response, was described as the most significant action against terrorism. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh praised the operation during a visit to Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing India's stance on peace and a robust response to threats.

