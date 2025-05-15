Left Menu

Diplomacy in Motion: Rubio's Syrian Dialogue

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani in Turkey. Rubio acknowledged Syria's peace efforts, commitment to human rights, and stance against Iran's influence. The dialogue emphasized the need to ascertain the fate of missing U.S. citizens and eradicate chemical weapons.

Updated: 15-05-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 23:50 IST
Marco Rubio
  • Country:
  • Turkey

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in diplomatic talks with Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani in Turkey, detailing crucial discussions aimed at regional stability.

Rubio lauded Syria's intentions to pursue peace with Israel and their efforts to cut down on Iran's influence, noting a positive stride in diplomatic relations.

The meeting also brought focus on human rights and the pressing issue of U.S. citizens missing or killed in Syria, combined with a strong call for the elimination of chemical weapons in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

