Diplomacy in Motion: Rubio's Syrian Dialogue

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in diplomatic talks with Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani in Turkey, detailing crucial discussions aimed at regional stability.

Rubio lauded Syria's intentions to pursue peace with Israel and their efforts to cut down on Iran's influence, noting a positive stride in diplomatic relations.

The meeting also brought focus on human rights and the pressing issue of U.S. citizens missing or killed in Syria, combined with a strong call for the elimination of chemical weapons in the region.

