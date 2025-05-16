Elderly Sikh Man Charged in Brampton Assault Case

In a disturbing case from Brampton, Canada, a 78-year-old Sikh man named Harmohinder Singh has been taken into custody for allegedly sexually assaulting a young girl on three separate occasions. The incidents reportedly occurred at a local park, with the victim being under 12 years of age, according to a statement by Peel's Police.

Charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference, Singh was arrested on May 8 by the Special Victims Unit and is currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Authorities suspect there could be more victims and have urged anyone with relevant information to step forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)