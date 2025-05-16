Supreme Court Revives Texas Woman's Lawsuit Against Police Officer in Fatal Shooting

The United States Supreme Court has breathed new life into a civil rights lawsuit filed by Janice Hughes against a Houston police officer. Hughes accuses officer Roberto Felix Jr. of violating the constitutional rights of her son, Ashtian Barnes, who was fatally shot during a 2016 traffic stop.

In a unanimous decision penned by Justice Elena Kagan, the justices ruled that previous courts had inappropriately narrowed their assessment of Felix's actions before the shooting. This ruling challenges the 'moment of threat' doctrine often used in legal analyses of police conduct.

The lawsuit, initially dismissed by lower courts, was revitalized as it calls for a comprehensive evaluation of circumstances leading up to the shooting. This decision underscores the debate over police accountability and the legal doctrines that protect law enforcement officers.

