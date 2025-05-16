Left Menu

Supreme Court Revives Texas Woman's Lawsuit Against Police Officer in Fatal Shooting

The U.S. Supreme Court has revived a lawsuit by Janice Hughes against Houston police officer Roberto Felix Jr. for the fatal shooting of her son, Ashtian Barnes. The court ruled that prior actions leading to the shooting should be considered, rejecting the 'moment of threat' analysis used by lower courts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 01:39 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 01:39 IST
Supreme Court Revives Texas Woman's Lawsuit Against Police Officer in Fatal Shooting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States Supreme Court has breathed new life into a civil rights lawsuit filed by Janice Hughes against a Houston police officer. Hughes accuses officer Roberto Felix Jr. of violating the constitutional rights of her son, Ashtian Barnes, who was fatally shot during a 2016 traffic stop.

In a unanimous decision penned by Justice Elena Kagan, the justices ruled that previous courts had inappropriately narrowed their assessment of Felix's actions before the shooting. This ruling challenges the 'moment of threat' doctrine often used in legal analyses of police conduct.

The lawsuit, initially dismissed by lower courts, was revitalized as it calls for a comprehensive evaluation of circumstances leading up to the shooting. This decision underscores the debate over police accountability and the legal doctrines that protect law enforcement officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025