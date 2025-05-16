Left Menu

Meta Seeks Dismissal in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Platforms has requested a federal judge dismiss the FTC's antitrust case accusing the company of maintaining a social media monopoly. The FTC alleges Meta uses acquisitions like Instagram and WhatsApp to dominate the market. Meta is currently presenting its defense in the ongoing trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 05:16 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 05:16 IST
Meta Seeks Dismissal in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Meta Platforms, the company previously known as Facebook, has asked a federal judge to dismiss the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's case accusing it of monopolistic practices in the social media market. The request was made during a pivotal antitrust trial.

The FTC argues that Meta unlawfully secured its dominant position by acquiring platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp, thereby stifling competition. The trial commenced on April 14 in Washington and could impact how tech giants conduct their business.

Meanwhile, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg considers Meta's request. If approved, it would expedite the trial's conclusion. Meta, however, is preparing to present its own case, which may extend the proceedings into June.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025