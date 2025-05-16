Meta Seeks Dismissal in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

In a significant development, Meta Platforms, the company previously known as Facebook, has asked a federal judge to dismiss the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's case accusing it of monopolistic practices in the social media market. The request was made during a pivotal antitrust trial.

The FTC argues that Meta unlawfully secured its dominant position by acquiring platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp, thereby stifling competition. The trial commenced on April 14 in Washington and could impact how tech giants conduct their business.

Meanwhile, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg considers Meta's request. If approved, it would expedite the trial's conclusion. Meta, however, is preparing to present its own case, which may extend the proceedings into June.

(With inputs from agencies.)