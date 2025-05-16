Meta Seeks Dismissal in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial
Meta Platforms has requested a federal judge dismiss the FTC's antitrust case accusing the company of maintaining a social media monopoly. The FTC alleges Meta uses acquisitions like Instagram and WhatsApp to dominate the market. Meta is currently presenting its defense in the ongoing trial.
In a significant development, Meta Platforms, the company previously known as Facebook, has asked a federal judge to dismiss the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's case accusing it of monopolistic practices in the social media market. The request was made during a pivotal antitrust trial.
The FTC argues that Meta unlawfully secured its dominant position by acquiring platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp, thereby stifling competition. The trial commenced on April 14 in Washington and could impact how tech giants conduct their business.
Meanwhile, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg considers Meta's request. If approved, it would expedite the trial's conclusion. Meta, however, is preparing to present its own case, which may extend the proceedings into June.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Meta
- FTC
- antitrust
- trial
- monopoly
- Judge Boasberg
- social media
ALSO READ
Best Practices Can Close Energy Gap and Accelerate Industrial Sustainability Goals
Arshad Nadeem's Instagram Blocked in India Amid Political Tensions
Instagram Blocks Pakistani Stars After Pahalgam Attack
Mascot Industrial City: A New Era for Gujarat's Industrial Future
Mascot Infrastructure Launches Ambitious Industrial City in Gujarat