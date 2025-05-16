Left Menu

Mumbai Police Expands Intelligence Role Amid Security Concerns

The Mumbai police will soon have a sixth joint commissioner to enhance intelligence gathering, especially in tracking sleeper cells. This strategic move by the Maharashtra government follows heightened security demands post-India-Pakistan conflict. The new joint commissioner will head the Special Branch in a bid to streamline operations and improve coordination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2025 08:59 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 08:59 IST
Mumbai Police Expands Intelligence Role Amid Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has announced the appointment of a sixth joint commissioner for Mumbai police, focusing on intelligence gathering. This new role emerges in the aftermath of the recent India-Pakistan conflict, highlighting the need for heightened security measures, an official revealed on Thursday.

Currently, five joint commissioners manage law and order, crime, administration, traffic, and economic offences. The Special Branch, previously headed by an additional commissioner, will now be led by a joint commissioner of inspector-general rank to strengthen intelligence operations.

The Special Branch will monitor city developments, intelligence inputs, and the activities of sleeper cells. Reporting directly to the commissioner and coordinating closely with law enforcement, this change aims to ensure swift information flow and operational readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025