Mumbai Police Expands Intelligence Role Amid Security Concerns

The Maharashtra government has announced the appointment of a sixth joint commissioner for Mumbai police, focusing on intelligence gathering. This new role emerges in the aftermath of the recent India-Pakistan conflict, highlighting the need for heightened security measures, an official revealed on Thursday.

Currently, five joint commissioners manage law and order, crime, administration, traffic, and economic offences. The Special Branch, previously headed by an additional commissioner, will now be led by a joint commissioner of inspector-general rank to strengthen intelligence operations.

The Special Branch will monitor city developments, intelligence inputs, and the activities of sleeper cells. Reporting directly to the commissioner and coordinating closely with law enforcement, this change aims to ensure swift information flow and operational readiness.

