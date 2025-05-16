NZ Strengthens Global Film Industry Standing with $577M Rebate Boost

New Zealand’s world-class film industry is receiving a major boost in certainty and international competitiveness following a landmark funding announcement by Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis. The Government will inject an additional $577 million into the International Screen Production Rebate scheme, taking the total budgeted allocation to $1.09 billion over the forecast period.

This significant move is part of a wider strategy to ensure New Zealand remains a top-tier destination for international film and television productions, offering a stable and attractive environment for global investors and studios alike.

Fueling Investment, Jobs, and Economic Growth

Minister Willis underscored the economic rationale behind the investment, citing the rebate’s proven success in driving offshore capital into the country. “This funding will help bring investment, jobs and income to New Zealand, boosting our economic growth,” she said.

In the past decade, inbound productions have poured nearly $7.5 billion into New Zealand’s economy, supported by $1.5 billion in rebate payments. At its core, the initiative has catalyzed sustained industry growth, contributing around $3.5 billion in annual revenue and supporting employment for roughly 24,000 New Zealanders.

The Minister acknowledged the pragmatic nature of the policy: “While industry incentives are not generally our favoured approach, the reality is we simply won’t get the offshore investment in our highly successful screen sector without continuing this scheme.”

A Global Player in a Competitive Market

New Zealand’s rebate scheme, offering a 20% cash rebate for qualifying production expenditure (with a minimum spend threshold of $15 million for feature films and $4 million for television), has become a vital instrument in attracting big-budget international productions. Additionally, productions exceeding $30 million in local expenditure can apply for a supplementary 5% rebate, contingent on meeting enhanced criteria linked to industry development and economic impact.

This initiative allows New Zealand to compete with over 100 other territories offering screen production incentives, including major players such as Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom. These countries often provide more generous terms, making New Zealand’s commitment to maintain and now expand its offering crucial in the global race for high-profile projects.

Successful Track Record of Blockbuster Productions

The effectiveness of the rebate scheme is evident in the caliber and volume of productions choosing New Zealand as their base. Following a comprehensive review of rebate settings completed in late 2023, ten major international productions have committed to filming in the country. Of these, eight are backed by Hollywood studios, including the blockbuster A Minecraft Movie, which currently holds the title of second-highest grossing film of 2025.

Another high-profile project, Klara and the Sun, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Taika Waititi, is now underway, further demonstrating the country’s appeal as a production hub that blends stunning locations with professional, high-capacity crews.

Investing in the Future of the Local Screen Sector

Beyond immediate economic gains, the rebate scheme plays a pivotal role in cultivating a highly skilled domestic workforce. The Government’s support helps retain and upskill talent within the screen industry, creating thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities.

“This initiative sends a clear message to the world: New Zealand is the best place in the world to make movies,” said Minister Willis. “Bring your productions here to take advantage of our talent and locations.”

She also emphasized the long-term commitment to working alongside the New Zealand Film Commission to continually attract high-value, future-focused productions.

In a globally competitive film production landscape, New Zealand’s bolstered investment in the International Screen Production Rebate scheme solidifies its reputation as a premier filming destination. This strategic funding boost promises to enhance economic resilience, sustain creative jobs, and position New Zealand as an enduring beacon for cinematic excellence.