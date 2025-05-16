Tripura's Security Ft. New Battalion: A Boost for State's Defense
The Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for approving an additional Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) unit for the state. The new addition raises the count to 12 IR battalions, enhancing security and employment opportunities.
Tripura is set to strengthen its defense and employment landscape, with Chief Minister Manik Saha celebrating the approval of an additional Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The development brings the state's total to 12 IR battalions and promises both enhanced security and job creation. The decision comes as a boon for Tripura, enhancing its police force as recruitment opportunities increase, especially critical given the state's international borders.
Currently, three units of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) exist alongside the IR battalions, with local recruits comprising a significant portion. The recent appointment of 979 police constables further underscores the state's commitment to fortifying its security apparatus.
