Elderly Undertrial's Death in Sultanpur Jail Sparks Inquiry

A 75-year-old undertrial prisoner, Ram Raj Pandey, died in Sultanpur district jail due to respiratory issues. Arrested for fraud, he expired after experiencing chest pain and breathing difficulties. Despite efforts to save him, medical professionals declared him dead, prompting an investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 16-05-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 10:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident at Sultanpur district jail, a 75-year-old prisoner, Ram Raj Pandey, succumbed to a fatal respiratory condition. The elderly man, held on charges of cheating and falsifying documents, was arrested in late May 2023 following fraud cases filed in Amethi district.

According to authorities, the priest and exorcist began experiencing severe asthma-related chest pain, resulting in breathing complications. Despite immediate medical intervention and transport to the Government Medical College, Pandey was pronounced dead by healthcare professionals.

The matter has raised concerns within the inmate population, with police confirming that a post-mortem examination has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death. Jail officials reiterate claims of preexisting respiratory illness as contributing to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

