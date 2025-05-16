Elderly Undertrial's Death in Sultanpur Jail Sparks Inquiry

In a tragic incident at Sultanpur district jail, a 75-year-old prisoner, Ram Raj Pandey, succumbed to a fatal respiratory condition. The elderly man, held on charges of cheating and falsifying documents, was arrested in late May 2023 following fraud cases filed in Amethi district.

According to authorities, the priest and exorcist began experiencing severe asthma-related chest pain, resulting in breathing complications. Despite immediate medical intervention and transport to the Government Medical College, Pandey was pronounced dead by healthcare professionals.

The matter has raised concerns within the inmate population, with police confirming that a post-mortem examination has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death. Jail officials reiterate claims of preexisting respiratory illness as contributing to the incident.

