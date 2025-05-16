Ukrainian F-16 Incident Sparks Investigation
Ukraine experienced the loss of an F-16 fighter jet when an incident occurred on board. The pilot, however, successfully ejected and was unharmed. There is no evidence of Russian fire involvement. This marks the second F-16 crash since Ukraine received these jets from U.S. allies.
Ukraine's air force reported the loss of an F-16 fighter jet on Friday morning due to an unspecified incident. The pilot managed to safely eject from the aircraft, escaping without injuries.
Preliminary information reveals that the unexpected situation occurred on board, leading the pilot to maneuver the jet away from populated areas before ejecting. Officials have dismissed Russian fire as a cause and initiated an investigation into the incident.
This incident marks the second crash of an F-16 in Ukraine since they began receiving the jets from U.S. allies. The Ukrainian military remains tight-lipped regarding the total number of aircraft received.
(With inputs from agencies.)
