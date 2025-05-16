Ukrainian F-16 Incident Sparks Investigation

Ukraine's air force reported the loss of an F-16 fighter jet on Friday morning due to an unspecified incident. The pilot managed to safely eject from the aircraft, escaping without injuries.

Preliminary information reveals that the unexpected situation occurred on board, leading the pilot to maneuver the jet away from populated areas before ejecting. Officials have dismissed Russian fire as a cause and initiated an investigation into the incident.

This incident marks the second crash of an F-16 in Ukraine since they began receiving the jets from U.S. allies. The Ukrainian military remains tight-lipped regarding the total number of aircraft received.

(With inputs from agencies.)