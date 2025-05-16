Left Menu

Enforcement Directorate Detains Gujarat Samachar Owner Amidst Controversy

Bahubali Shah, owner of the leading Gujarati newspaper 'Gujarat Samachar', was detained by India's Enforcement Directorate after a surprise raid. His condition required hospital treatment, while reasons for the detention remain undisclosed. Controversy arises as legislators accuse governmental bias against the publication's critical stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-05-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 10:55 IST
Enforcement Directorate Detains Gujarat Samachar Owner Amidst Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken Bahubali Shah, one of the proprietors of the prominent 'Gujarat Samachar' newspaper, into custody following a raid at their premises. Shah, a director at Lok Prakashan Limited, was detained early Friday, according to sources.

This development comes amidst significant scrutiny, as Shah's health condition has reportedly worsened, necessitating his transfer to Zydus Hospital after initial treatment at VS Hospital. The ED has not yet clarified the motivations behind this action.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Samachar is drawing political attention, with Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani accusing the ED of targeting the publication for its critical reporting on the central government over the past 25 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025