Enforcement Directorate Detains Gujarat Samachar Owner Amidst Controversy
Bahubali Shah, owner of the leading Gujarati newspaper 'Gujarat Samachar', was detained by India's Enforcement Directorate after a surprise raid. His condition required hospital treatment, while reasons for the detention remain undisclosed. Controversy arises as legislators accuse governmental bias against the publication's critical stance.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken Bahubali Shah, one of the proprietors of the prominent 'Gujarat Samachar' newspaper, into custody following a raid at their premises. Shah, a director at Lok Prakashan Limited, was detained early Friday, according to sources.
This development comes amidst significant scrutiny, as Shah's health condition has reportedly worsened, necessitating his transfer to Zydus Hospital after initial treatment at VS Hospital. The ED has not yet clarified the motivations behind this action.
Meanwhile, Gujarat Samachar is drawing political attention, with Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani accusing the ED of targeting the publication for its critical reporting on the central government over the past 25 years.
