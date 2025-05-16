Security Forces Intensify Anti-Terror Drive in Kashmir
In response to a terror attack, security forces in Kashmir have intensified operations, eliminating six terrorists in three days. Major General Dhananjay Joshi of the Victor Force highlighted the coordinated efforts of the CRPF, Army, and JK Police in neutralizing these threats.
The security forces in Kashmir have ramped up their anti-terrorism initiatives following the April 22 attack in Pahalgam. In a significant achievement, they neutralized six hardened terrorists over the past three days.
During a recent press conference, Major General Dhananjay Joshi of the Victor Force provided insights into two major operations conducted in south Kashmir. He expressed satisfaction over the outcomes.
Major General Joshi emphasized the successful collaboration between the CRPF, the Army, and the JK Police. The operations took place in the Kellar region of Shopian and Tral in Pulwama, showcasing exemplary coordination and execution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
