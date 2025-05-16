Left Menu

Security Forces Intensify Anti-Terror Drive in Kashmir

In response to a terror attack, security forces in Kashmir have intensified operations, eliminating six terrorists in three days. Major General Dhananjay Joshi of the Victor Force highlighted the coordinated efforts of the CRPF, Army, and JK Police in neutralizing these threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-05-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 12:14 IST
Security Forces Intensify Anti-Terror Drive in Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The security forces in Kashmir have ramped up their anti-terrorism initiatives following the April 22 attack in Pahalgam. In a significant achievement, they neutralized six hardened terrorists over the past three days.

During a recent press conference, Major General Dhananjay Joshi of the Victor Force provided insights into two major operations conducted in south Kashmir. He expressed satisfaction over the outcomes.

Major General Joshi emphasized the successful collaboration between the CRPF, the Army, and the JK Police. The operations took place in the Kellar region of Shopian and Tral in Pulwama, showcasing exemplary coordination and execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025