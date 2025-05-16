Supreme Court Dismisses PIL on AI-Generated Deepfakes

On Friday, the Supreme Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) addressing the circulation of AI-generated deepfake videos featuring Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The petition aimed to establish a court-monitored expert panel tasked with drafting a model law to combat such harmful online content.

The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, acknowledged the gravity of the issue but noted that the Delhi High Court already oversees similar cases under its Chief Justice-led panel's jurisdiction.

Recognizing potential redundancy, the court directed petitioner Narendra Kumar Goswami to present his concerns to the Delhi High Court. It emphasized avoiding parallel proceedings and asked the high court to consider the petitioner's suggestions.

