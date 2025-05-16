Left Menu

Supreme Court Dismisses PIL on AI-Generated Deepfakes

The Supreme Court declined a PIL concerning AI-generated deepfake videos of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, advocating referral of the matter to the Delhi High Court. The plea proposed creating a court-monitored panel for a model law on such online content, but was dismissed to prevent parallel proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 12:17 IST
Supreme Court Dismisses PIL on AI-Generated Deepfakes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, the Supreme Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) addressing the circulation of AI-generated deepfake videos featuring Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The petition aimed to establish a court-monitored expert panel tasked with drafting a model law to combat such harmful online content.

The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, acknowledged the gravity of the issue but noted that the Delhi High Court already oversees similar cases under its Chief Justice-led panel's jurisdiction.

Recognizing potential redundancy, the court directed petitioner Narendra Kumar Goswami to present his concerns to the Delhi High Court. It emphasized avoiding parallel proceedings and asked the high court to consider the petitioner's suggestions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025