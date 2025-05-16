American Scholar's Lese-Majeste Case Fuels U.S.-Thai Tensions

American scholar Paul Chambers remains stuck in Thailand after lese-majeste charges against him were dropped, raising concerns in U.S.-Thai relations. Despite the prosecutor dropping the case, police could still pursue it. Chambers faces professional and personal setbacks, as his passport is confiscated and his job at Naresuan University is lost.

The case stems from a seminar blurb deemed insulting to the monarchy, sparking tensions as U.S. officials monitor the situation closely. The incident could affect trade talks amid recent sanctions and marks ongoing issues with strict Thai lese-majeste laws. The Thai government remains silent on potential discussions regarding the law's amendment.

Chambers' family is pressing for his swift return, fearing the possibility of new charges. As legal proceedings continue, public discourse about Thailand's lese-majeste laws remains controversial, with ongoing repercussions for those involved. Observers warn that despite dropping charges, the impact on Chambers' life and career has already taken manifest tolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)