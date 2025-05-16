U.S. Scholar's Legal Limbo in Thailand's Royal Court

Paul Chambers, an American scholar, remains in Thailand even after charges of insulting the monarchy were dropped by prosecutors. According to his family, the legal uncertainty continues in a case that's drawing scrutiny from the U.S. government.

Chambers, a political science lecturer, was previously arrested for a rare lese-majeste charge against a foreign individual. While the state prosecutor dropped the charges, the police maintain the option to proceed, including a computer crime charge. Chambers, now without a work visa and job, denies the accusations and is appealing the revocation of his passport and visa.

The incident highlights Thailand's stringent lese-majeste laws, as Chambers' predicament could aggravate Thai-U.S. tensions, notably in trade relations, according to officials. Despite multiple attempts for comments from involved parties, responses have been limited as the judicial process continues.

