Hanwha Ocean and U.S. Trade Representative Discuss Shipbuilding Expansion

On Friday, South Korea's Hanwha Ocean revealed that its CEO, Kim Hee-cheul, engaged in critical talks with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in the shipbuilding industry between the two nations.

During the meeting, Kim Hee-cheul emphasized Hanwha Ocean's commitment to expanding its vessel production base within the United States. Additionally, the dialogue highlighted the potential for a significant technology transfer, aiming to bolster the shipbuilding capabilities of both countries.

This strategic initiative by Hanwha Ocean could lead to increased collaboration on shipbuilding operations, benefiting both South Korean and American stakeholders in this sector.

