Left Menu

Hanwha Ocean and U.S. Trade Representative Discuss Shipbuilding Expansion

Hanwha Ocean's CEO met U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to talk about expanding shipbuilding operations and technology transfer between South Korea and the U.S. This meeting focused on developing a production base and strengthening technological collaboration in the shipbuilding sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 16-05-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 12:47 IST
Hanwha Ocean and U.S. Trade Representative Discuss Shipbuilding Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

On Friday, South Korea's Hanwha Ocean revealed that its CEO, Kim Hee-cheul, engaged in critical talks with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in the shipbuilding industry between the two nations.

During the meeting, Kim Hee-cheul emphasized Hanwha Ocean's commitment to expanding its vessel production base within the United States. Additionally, the dialogue highlighted the potential for a significant technology transfer, aiming to bolster the shipbuilding capabilities of both countries.

This strategic initiative by Hanwha Ocean could lead to increased collaboration on shipbuilding operations, benefiting both South Korean and American stakeholders in this sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025