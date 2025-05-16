South Korea Seeks Tariff Relief from U.S.
South Korea's trade minister, Ahn Deuk-geun, met U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, seeking a waiver from U.S. tariffs. South Korean officials plan to visit the U.S. next week for further discussions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 16-05-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 14:10 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
On Friday, South Korea's trade minister, Ahn Deuk-geun, engaged in discussions with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, with the objective of securing a waiver from Washington's tariffs.
Ahn confirmed plans for a South Korean delegation to travel to the United States in the upcoming week to partake in technical talks.
This visit forms part of the ongoing negotiations over tariff measures between the two nations, highlighting the continued diplomatic efforts in trade relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korea
- tariff
- trade
- industry
- Ahn Deuk-geun
- U.S.
- waiver
- negotiations
- Jamieson Greer
- Washington
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown
U.S. Issues Strong Warning to Iran Over Houthi Support
U.S. Defense Secretary Delivers Threat to Iran Amid Nuclear Talks
U.S. Defense Secretary Warns Iran of Consequences Amid Houthi Allegations