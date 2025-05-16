Left Menu

South Korea Seeks Tariff Relief from U.S.

South Korea's trade minister, Ahn Deuk-geun, met U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, seeking a waiver from U.S. tariffs. South Korean officials plan to visit the U.S. next week for further discussions.

On Friday, South Korea's trade minister, Ahn Deuk-geun, engaged in discussions with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, with the objective of securing a waiver from Washington's tariffs.

Ahn confirmed plans for a South Korean delegation to travel to the United States in the upcoming week to partake in technical talks.

This visit forms part of the ongoing negotiations over tariff measures between the two nations, highlighting the continued diplomatic efforts in trade relations.

