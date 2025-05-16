In a significant development in the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe, Russian troops have reportedly captured the village of Vilne Pole, situated in Ukraine's strategically vital Donetsk region. This announcement was made by the Russian defense ministry on Friday.

Currently, the claim remains unverified by independent sources, as Reuters highlighted in their ongoing coverage. The village's capture marks a potential turning point in the regional struggle, further complicating the geopolitical landscape.

The situation remains fluid, with international observers closely monitoring the implications of this latest military maneuver on the broader conflict, and the potential impacts on regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)