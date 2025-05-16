Operation Sindoor: Unwavering Will and Tactical Precision

Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that Operation Sindoor epitomizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolute political resolve and the precise intelligence of Indian agencies alongside the unrivaled strike proficiency of the country's armed forces.

Shah's remarks came as he inaugurated a revamped multi-agency center in Delhi, designed to enhance intelligence sharing post the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The operation involved strategic strikes on terror bases in Pakistan as a retaliation to the Pahalgam attack, with future actions dependent on Pakistan's conduct. Modi emphasized India's commitment to justice, stating terror and trade cannot coexist.

