Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Unwavering Will and Tactical Precision

Operation Sindoor showcases India's firm political will, intelligence, and military prowess under PM Modi. Initiated following the Pahalgam terror attack, it involved targeted strikes in Pakistan. India and Pakistan agreed to cease military actions, but India's operations are only paused, depending on Pakistan's actions, as per Modi's policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:45 IST
Operation Sindoor: Unwavering Will and Tactical Precision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that Operation Sindoor epitomizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolute political resolve and the precise intelligence of Indian agencies alongside the unrivaled strike proficiency of the country's armed forces.

Shah's remarks came as he inaugurated a revamped multi-agency center in Delhi, designed to enhance intelligence sharing post the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The operation involved strategic strikes on terror bases in Pakistan as a retaliation to the Pahalgam attack, with future actions dependent on Pakistan's conduct. Modi emphasized India's commitment to justice, stating terror and trade cannot coexist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025