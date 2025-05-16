Left Menu

Corruption Crackdown: Guangxi Chairman Under Investigation

China has launched an investigation into Lan Tianli, chairman of Guangxi region, for suspected legal and disciplinary violations. This move follows a similar situation with the governor of Shanxi province. Lan’s investigation highlights China's ongoing anti-corruption efforts targeting high-ranking officials in the government.

Updated: 16-05-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:56 IST
China's anti-graft watchdog has initiated an investigation into Lan Tianli, the chairman of Guangxi region, over alleged legal and disciplinary breaches.

Lan is the second high-ranking official to face scrutiny in recent months, following an April probe into Shanxi's governor. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection's statement implied potential corruption related concerns but withheld specific details.

Lan's investigation is notable, given he retains his office despite the probe. Taking office in 2021, Lan was last seen publicly promoting ecological initiatives in May. Efforts to contact him for comments have been unsuccessful.

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

