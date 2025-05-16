Corruption Crackdown: Guangxi Chairman Under Investigation
China has launched an investigation into Lan Tianli, chairman of Guangxi region, for suspected legal and disciplinary violations. This move follows a similar situation with the governor of Shanxi province. Lan’s investigation highlights China's ongoing anti-corruption efforts targeting high-ranking officials in the government.
China's anti-graft watchdog has initiated an investigation into Lan Tianli, the chairman of Guangxi region, over alleged legal and disciplinary breaches.
Lan is the second high-ranking official to face scrutiny in recent months, following an April probe into Shanxi's governor. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection's statement implied potential corruption related concerns but withheld specific details.
Lan's investigation is notable, given he retains his office despite the probe. Taking office in 2021, Lan was last seen publicly promoting ecological initiatives in May. Efforts to contact him for comments have been unsuccessful.
