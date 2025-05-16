Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over G Sudhakaran's Postal Ballot Remarks

CPI(M) veteran G Sudhakaran faces legal action after controversial remarks about postal ballot handling during the 1989 Alappuzha election surface in a video. The Election Commission has launched a probe, and the police have registered a case under various provisions of the Representation of the People Act and the IPC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:22 IST
Controversy Erupts Over G Sudhakaran's Postal Ballot Remarks
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran finds himself embroiled in controversy after claims regarding the 1989 Alappuzha Lok Sabha election surfaced. A video aired on television shows Sudhakaran allegedly stating that postal ballots were opened during the election, prompting an investigation by the Election Commission.

Sudhakaran has since recanted parts of his statement, claiming he added details from his imagination. Despite this, authorities have filed an FIR against him under sections of the Representation of the People Act and the IPC, as the remarks imply potential election malpractices involving postal ballots.

The CPI(M) Alappuzha leadership has disavowed the claims, asserting no such activities transpired. This case sheds light on the sensitive nature of electoral integrity and the repercussions of public statements by political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025