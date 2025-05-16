Controversy Erupts Over G Sudhakaran's Postal Ballot Remarks

Veteran CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran finds himself embroiled in controversy after claims regarding the 1989 Alappuzha Lok Sabha election surfaced. A video aired on television shows Sudhakaran allegedly stating that postal ballots were opened during the election, prompting an investigation by the Election Commission.

Sudhakaran has since recanted parts of his statement, claiming he added details from his imagination. Despite this, authorities have filed an FIR against him under sections of the Representation of the People Act and the IPC, as the remarks imply potential election malpractices involving postal ballots.

The CPI(M) Alappuzha leadership has disavowed the claims, asserting no such activities transpired. This case sheds light on the sensitive nature of electoral integrity and the repercussions of public statements by political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)