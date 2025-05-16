Media Clampdown: The Arrest of Gujarat Samachar's Bahubali Shah

The Congress party has strongly criticized the Enforcement Directorate's arrest of Bahubali Shah, one of the owners of the prominent Gujarati daily, Gujarat Samachar. They argue that the move is a severe blow to democracy and an attempt to silence dissenting voices against the government.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge pointed to a recent interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he asserted that criticism is essential to democracy, yet Shah's detention by the ED suggests a contrary approach. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi echoed these sentiments, describing the arrest as a broader strategy to suppress a free press.

In response, Congress leaders highlighted the longstanding bold stance of Gujarat Samachar against the establishment and warned that intimidating tactics against media figures, like Shah, who hold the government accountable, endanger democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)