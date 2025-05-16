Water Woes in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A Call for Action
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has urged the Maharashtra government to ensure a regular water supply to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar or declare it drought-hit. Despite past promises of improvement, the city only receives water once every 8-12 days, prompting protests and calls for urgent governmental intervention.
In a sharp critique of the Maharashtra government's handling of water supply issues, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has called for immediate action to support the residents of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He emphasized that the state must provide regular water or declare the city drought-hit due to its current sporadic water supply.
Thackeray, addressing a party-led protest, highlighted the residents' plight of receiving water only once every 8-12 days, contrary to the promises by political leaders. He criticized the ruling party for focusing on securing prime real estate rather than prioritizing basic civic amenities for the people.
Echoing these concerns, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve pointed out the disparity between the city's water requirements and supply. The protestors vowed to continue their agitation until the government delivers on its promise for adequate water supply.
(With inputs from agencies.)
