Left Menu

Uncertainty at the ICC: Prosecutor Karim Khan Steps Aside Amid Misconduct Probe

Karim Khan, ICC prosecutor, has temporarily stepped down as the UN nears completing an investigation into alleged misconduct. His leave is intended to uphold the ICC's credibility and due process. Investigations, including those into high-profile international figures, continue under deputy prosecutors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:15 IST
Uncertainty at the ICC: Prosecutor Karim Khan Steps Aside Amid Misconduct Probe
Karim Khan

The International Criminal Court has been shaken by the temporary departure of its prosecutor, Karim Khan, amid an ongoing United Nations investigation into alleged sexual misconduct. This unprecedented move adds pressure to the ICC, already grappling with U.S. sanctions over its pursuit of Israeli officials.

Khan, who has denied the allegations, has opted to take leave until the investigation reaches a conclusion. The decision underscores his commitment to maintaining the ICC's integrity, according to a letter addressed to his staff. The investigation's outcome remains to be seen.

NGOs and court staff have praised Khan's decision as a step towards preserving the institution's credibility. The ICC continues to handle sensitive war crimes cases, including those involving Ukraine and Israel, as deputies manage the office in Khan's absence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025