Uncertainty at the ICC: Prosecutor Karim Khan Steps Aside Amid Misconduct Probe

The International Criminal Court has been shaken by the temporary departure of its prosecutor, Karim Khan, amid an ongoing United Nations investigation into alleged sexual misconduct. This unprecedented move adds pressure to the ICC, already grappling with U.S. sanctions over its pursuit of Israeli officials.

Khan, who has denied the allegations, has opted to take leave until the investigation reaches a conclusion. The decision underscores his commitment to maintaining the ICC's integrity, according to a letter addressed to his staff. The investigation's outcome remains to be seen.

NGOs and court staff have praised Khan's decision as a step towards preserving the institution's credibility. The ICC continues to handle sensitive war crimes cases, including those involving Ukraine and Israel, as deputies manage the office in Khan's absence.

(With inputs from agencies.)