Tragic Fall: Woman Loses Life Fetching Water

A tragic accident claimed the life of a 65-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on Friday. The victim, identified as Gudiya Devi, was fetching water from a well in the Sandipan Ghat area when she slipped and fell, resulting in her untimely death.

According to Circle Officer Satyendra Tiwari, Gudiya Devi, wife of Bindeshwari Prasad, went to draw water at around noon. When she failed to return home, concerned family members initiated a search, ultimately discovering her body floating in the well.

With the assistance of villagers, the family managed to recover her body. Local police promptly arrived at the scene upon notification and have dispatched the body for a postmortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)