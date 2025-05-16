Left Menu

Arti Singh Becomes Mumbai's First Female Joint Commissioner of Police (Intelligence)

Arti Singh, a 2006 batch IPS officer, has been appointed as Mumbai's first Joint Commissioner of Police (Intelligence). The Maharashtra government created this sixth post to enhance intelligence efforts. The move is part of a larger reshuffle and promotion of police officials across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:50 IST
Arti Singh Becomes Mumbai's First Female Joint Commissioner of Police (Intelligence)
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic move, the Maharashtra government has appointed Arti Singh as Mumbai's first female Joint Commissioner of Police (Intelligence). Singh, a 2006 batch IPS officer, takes on a role created to strengthen the intelligence capabilities of the city police.

This position is part of a strategic restructuring that includes the demotion of the special commissioner's post, previously of the additional director general rank, to create this sixth joint commissioner role. The reshuffle marks a significant shift aiming to bolster intelligence operations within the police force.

Additionally, the government has undertaken a broader reorganisation, transferring a dozen deputy inspector generals while promoting 14 superintendents to deputy inspector generals across various regions. These changes reflect a significant administrative overhaul intended to enhance security and intelligence across the state's law enforcement agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025