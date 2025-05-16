Arti Singh Becomes Mumbai's First Female Joint Commissioner of Police (Intelligence)

In a historic move, the Maharashtra government has appointed Arti Singh as Mumbai's first female Joint Commissioner of Police (Intelligence). Singh, a 2006 batch IPS officer, takes on a role created to strengthen the intelligence capabilities of the city police.

This position is part of a strategic restructuring that includes the demotion of the special commissioner's post, previously of the additional director general rank, to create this sixth joint commissioner role. The reshuffle marks a significant shift aiming to bolster intelligence operations within the police force.

Additionally, the government has undertaken a broader reorganisation, transferring a dozen deputy inspector generals while promoting 14 superintendents to deputy inspector generals across various regions. These changes reflect a significant administrative overhaul intended to enhance security and intelligence across the state's law enforcement agencies.

