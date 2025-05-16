Arti Singh Becomes Mumbai's First Female Joint Commissioner of Police (Intelligence)
Arti Singh, a 2006 batch IPS officer, has been appointed as Mumbai's first Joint Commissioner of Police (Intelligence). The Maharashtra government created this sixth post to enhance intelligence efforts. The move is part of a larger reshuffle and promotion of police officials across the state.
In a historic move, the Maharashtra government has appointed Arti Singh as Mumbai's first female Joint Commissioner of Police (Intelligence). Singh, a 2006 batch IPS officer, takes on a role created to strengthen the intelligence capabilities of the city police.
This position is part of a strategic restructuring that includes the demotion of the special commissioner's post, previously of the additional director general rank, to create this sixth joint commissioner role. The reshuffle marks a significant shift aiming to bolster intelligence operations within the police force.
Additionally, the government has undertaken a broader reorganisation, transferring a dozen deputy inspector generals while promoting 14 superintendents to deputy inspector generals across various regions. These changes reflect a significant administrative overhaul intended to enhance security and intelligence across the state's law enforcement agencies.
