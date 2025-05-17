Court Blocks Swift Deportations to Unsafe Countries
The Trump administration's request to overturn a court order preventing the rapid deportation of migrants to unsafe countries, such as Libya and El Salvador, was denied by the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The ruling ensures migrants can express concerns about potential dangers in these nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 17-05-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 02:27 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration suffered a setback as the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused to lift a judge's injunction against the swift deportation of migrants to countries outside their own, including Libya and El Salvador.
This decision, made by the Boston-based court, maintains protections for migrants to voice concerns about their safety in nations where they may face persecution, torture, or death.
The court's ruling underscores the importance of providing migrants the opportunity to raise these critical safety concerns before deportation to non-identified countries in their immigration proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Inferno in Salt Lake Sector 5 Sparks Safety Concerns
UN Steps Up Efforts to Resolve Libya's Electoral Crisis
Safety Concerns as Helicopters Challenge Flight Protocols at Reagan National
Escalating Tensions: Mangaluru's Recent Incidents Stir Safety Concerns
NIOSH Cuts Spark Alarm Amid Coal Safety Concerns