Court Blocks Swift Deportations to Unsafe Countries

The Trump administration suffered a setback as the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused to lift a judge's injunction against the swift deportation of migrants to countries outside their own, including Libya and El Salvador.

This decision, made by the Boston-based court, maintains protections for migrants to voice concerns about their safety in nations where they may face persecution, torture, or death.

The court's ruling underscores the importance of providing migrants the opportunity to raise these critical safety concerns before deportation to non-identified countries in their immigration proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)