Court Reinstates Trump's Union-Limiting Order: A Blow to Federal Workers

A federal appeals court recently lifted a bar on an executive order issued by former President Donald Trump, which had curtailed the ability of hundreds of thousands of federal employees to unionize and bargain collectively over working conditions.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled 2-1 against a prior injunction that blocked the implementation of Trump's executive order, responding to a case brought by the National Treasury Employees Union. The White House and union representatives have yet to comment on the development.

The court's decision underscores the national security argument put forth by Trump's administration, exempting agencies mainly involved with intelligence or national security from union negotiations. The ruling affects approximately 75% of union-represented federal workers, according to court documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)