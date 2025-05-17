Left Menu

Outcry Over 13-Year Russian Prison Sentence for Australian in Ukraine

Australia has expressed outrage at the 13-year prison sentence handed to Oscar Jenkins, an Australian citizen, by a Russian court for fighting with Ukrainian forces. The government insists Jenkins, a prisoner of war, should receive humane treatment, aligning with international humanitarian law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 08:27 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 08:27 IST
Outcry Over 13-Year Russian Prison Sentence for Australian in Ukraine

Australia's Foreign Minister has decried the 13-year prison sentence imposed by a Russian court on Oscar Jenkins, an Australian found guilty of fighting alongside Ukrainian forces as a mercenary.

Minister Penny Wong criticized the trial as a sham and emphasized that Jenkins should be treated as a prisoner of war, underlining Australia's commitment to international humanitarian norms.

Australia continues its efforts with Ukraine and international organizations such as the Red Cross to secure Jenkins' rights and release amid ongoing tensions due to Russia's actions in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025