Outcry Over 13-Year Russian Prison Sentence for Australian in Ukraine

Australia's Foreign Minister has decried the 13-year prison sentence imposed by a Russian court on Oscar Jenkins, an Australian found guilty of fighting alongside Ukrainian forces as a mercenary.

Minister Penny Wong criticized the trial as a sham and emphasized that Jenkins should be treated as a prisoner of war, underlining Australia's commitment to international humanitarian norms.

Australia continues its efforts with Ukraine and international organizations such as the Red Cross to secure Jenkins' rights and release amid ongoing tensions due to Russia's actions in Ukraine.

