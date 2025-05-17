Comey Under Fire: Instagram Post Spurs Investigation
Former FBI Director James Comey was interviewed by the Secret Service regarding an Instagram post that Republicans claimed suggested violence against President Trump. The post, featuring seashells, included numbers interpreted as slang for 'to kill,' sparking a controversial investigation backed by both the Secret Service and FBI.
Former FBI Director James Comey was questioned by the Secret Service following a social media post that Republicans claimed advocated violence against President Donald Trump.
The inquiry is part of a broader Trump administration investigation into whether Comey's Instagram post, which included numbers interpreted as slang for a threat, was indeed menacing. Comey has denied any such intent. The decision to prosecute rests with Attorney General Pam Bondi, who acknowledges the legal complexities in proving explicit threats of violence.
Security officials, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, have confirmed their involvement. The post, displaying seashells configured to represent '86 47,' was met with immediate backlash, positing that Comey was inciting assassination. However, such claims are contentious, underscoring tensions between Trump and Comey since 2017.
