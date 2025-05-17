NIA Nabs Two ISIS Linked Fugitives in Mumbai

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 10:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has successfully apprehended two fugitives associated with a sleeper cell of ISIS at Mumbai's airport, marking a significant breakthrough in their ongoing battle against terrorism.

Officials reported that Abdullah Faiyaz Shaikh, also known as Diaperwala, and Talha Khan were detained by the Bureau of Immigration when they attempted to return from Jakarta, Indonesia. They had eluded capture for over two years, with non-bailable warrants and cash rewards issued for their apprehension.

The duo's arrest is linked to their alleged involvement in a 2023 conspiracy to fabricate and test IEDs in Pune, Maharashtra. This case forms part of a larger investigation into terrorist acts intended to disrupt India's peace and further the ISIS agenda through violence. The NIA has charged ten individuals under various legal statutes to thwart these plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

