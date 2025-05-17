Left Menu

Historic Russia-Arab Summit: Bridging the Diplomatic Divide

Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Arab League leaders to the first Russia-Arab summit on October 15, aiming to enhance cooperation and ensure stability in the Middle East and North Africa. The invitation follows key deals secured by the U.S. during President Trump's Gulf visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 12:20 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended invitations to leaders of the Arab League for the inaugural Russia-Arab summit, slated for October 15. The Kremlin's statement, reported by Russian news agencies, underscores the event's potential to bolster multifaceted cooperation and promote peace in the Middle East and North Africa.

This significant summit comes on the heels of U.S. President Donald Trump's tour of the Gulf region, where substantial agreements were inked. Saudi Arabia committed to investing $600 billion in the U.S., alongside $142 billion in arms sales, and an artificial intelligence partnership was also announced with the UAE.

The Arab League, comprising 22 member states from the Middle East and Africa, focuses on collaborative efforts in political, economic, and military spheres. Putin's initiative marks a strategic move to reinforce Russia's influence and foster dialogue across these key regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

