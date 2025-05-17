Left Menu

Tragedy in Varanasi: Newlywed Woman Beaten to Death

A week after their wedding, Raju Pal, 44, from Varanasi, allegedly killed his third wife, Aarti Pal, 26, following domestic clashes. Police reported the incident on Saturday, revealing that after a brutal attack, Aarti was declared dead at a health center. Raju is currently in custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 17-05-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 13:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A harrowing incident in Varanasi's Amauli village has left a community in shock after a domestic dispute ended in tragedy. Just a week into their marriage, Aarti Pal, aged 26, was allegedly murdered by her husband, 44-year-old Raju Pal.

According to local law enforcement officials, tensions quickly escalated between the couple following their wedding on May 9, culminating in a violent confrontation on Thursday night. Raju, who had been married twice before, reportedly assaulted Aarti over an undisclosed issue.

Police were alerted by neighbors and swiftly arrived at the scene, finding Aarti critically injured. She was taken to Narpatpur Community Health Centre, where medical staff pronounced her dead. Raju is under arrest, and an autopsy has been scheduled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

