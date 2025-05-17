Left Menu

Justice Served: Life Sentences in Shakib's Tragic Abduction and Murder

Four individuals, including two brothers, have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the abduction and murder of 16-year-old Shakib in 2018. The court imposed fines on each convict. Disapproving of Shakib's friendship with his daughter, Nijam orchestrated the abduction, which led to Shakib's brutal death.

In a landmark ruling, a local court has delivered justice by sentencing four individuals, including two brothers, to life imprisonment for the 2018 abduction and murder of 16-year-old Shakib.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 13,500 on each convict, according to Assistant Public Prosecutor Balram Meena.

Nijamuddin, disapproving of Shakib's friendship with his daughter, orchestrated the abduction alongside his brother and two accomplices, resulting in Shakib's tragic and brutal death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

