Tragic Collision on Lucknow-Ballia Highway Claims Life

A motorcycle accident on the Lucknow-Ballia National Highway has claimed the life of a 57-year-old man, Pradeep Upadhyay, from Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district. The crash involved two motorcycles, with Monday's event proving fatal for Upadhyay while three others were left severely injured.

The accident transpired when Upadhyay, en route from Pandeybaba Bazaar to Padarathpur, collided with another motorcycle coming from Kadipur. The injured riders, identified as Babul Pal, Vishal Mali, and Sanoj—all under the age of 21—were taken to a local health center before being referred to the Government Medical College in Sultanpur.

Following failed treatment attempts, Pradeep succumbed to his injuries. The surviving three were subsequently transferred to Lucknow's Trauma Centre in critical condition. Police officials have initiated an investigation, sending Upadhyay's body for a post-mortem examination to uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)