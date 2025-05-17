Erdogan's Mediating Role: A Hope for Peace

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan remains hopeful for a concrete outcome from the latest peace discussions between Russia and Ukraine. He shared these sentiments with journalists after returning from Albania.

The face-to-face talks held in Istanbul marked the first such meeting since March 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine. However, the meeting concluded without reaching a ceasefire agreement.

Determined to maintain its mediating stance, Turkey continues to urge dialogue and negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, with Erdogan emphasizing the importance of ongoing efforts to achieve lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)