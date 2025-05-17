Erdogan's Mediating Role: A Hope for Peace
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed hope for a definitive outcome from Russia-Ukraine peace talks. Despite negotiations in Istanbul, no ceasefire was agreed. Erdogan emphasized Turkey's commitment to mediating between the two nations and advocated for ongoing dialogue to achieve peace.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 17-05-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 15:31 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan remains hopeful for a concrete outcome from the latest peace discussions between Russia and Ukraine. He shared these sentiments with journalists after returning from Albania.
The face-to-face talks held in Istanbul marked the first such meeting since March 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine. However, the meeting concluded without reaching a ceasefire agreement.
Determined to maintain its mediating stance, Turkey continues to urge dialogue and negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, with Erdogan emphasizing the importance of ongoing efforts to achieve lasting peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Erdogan
- Russia
- Ukraine
- peace talks
- Istanbul
- mediation
- Turkey
- ceasefire
- negotiations
- diplomacy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Turkey Deepens Energy Ties with Africa to Secure Long-Term Resources and Global Clout
Transforming Dispute Resolution: Mediation’s Potential in India
Empowering Panchayats: Mediation's Role in Strengthening Rural Justice
President Murmu Advocates Strengthening Mediation Practices in India
Syria and Turkey: Bridging the Energy Gap