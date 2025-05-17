Left Menu

Erdogan's Mediating Role: A Hope for Peace

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed hope for a definitive outcome from Russia-Ukraine peace talks. Despite negotiations in Istanbul, no ceasefire was agreed. Erdogan emphasized Turkey's commitment to mediating between the two nations and advocated for ongoing dialogue to achieve peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 17-05-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 15:31 IST
Erdogan's Mediating Role: A Hope for Peace
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan remains hopeful for a concrete outcome from the latest peace discussions between Russia and Ukraine. He shared these sentiments with journalists after returning from Albania.

The face-to-face talks held in Istanbul marked the first such meeting since March 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine. However, the meeting concluded without reaching a ceasefire agreement.

Determined to maintain its mediating stance, Turkey continues to urge dialogue and negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, with Erdogan emphasizing the importance of ongoing efforts to achieve lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025