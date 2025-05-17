Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Dismisses Petition Against AMU Vice-Chancellor Appointment

The Allahabad High Court rejected a petition against Naima Khatoon's appointment as Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, filed by Prof. Mujahid Beg. He alleged irregularities in favor of Khatoon, whose husband was involved in the selection process. A bench had reserved the judgment after hearing all parties.

The Allahabad High Court on Saturday put an end to the legal challenge regarding Naima Khatoon's appointment as Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), dismissing a petition brought by Prof. Mujahid Beg.

Beg's petition asserted that the appointment procedures were skewed to favor Khatoon. Key allegations pointed to procedural irregularities, with her husband, Mohammad Gulrez, previously acting as the vice-chancellor and participating in the selection process.

The court's decision came after a bench of justices Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Donadi Ramesh deliberated on the matter, having earlier reserved their judgment following comprehensive arguments from the petitioner, university representatives, and the central government.

