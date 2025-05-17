Left Menu

Delhi Court to Decide Fate of Wrestling Federation Sexual Harassment Case

A Delhi court has summoned a wrestler who accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment. The court will decide whether to accept a police report recommending case cancellation. The complainant expressed satisfaction with the investigation, and the police's report suggested no corroborative evidence was found.

Updated: 17-05-2025 17:35 IST
A Delhi court on Saturday summoned a wrestler who had leveled charges of sexual harassment against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, which she alleged occurred when she was a minor.

Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge Gomti Manocha set a court date on May 26 for the complainant to present before deciding on accepting a police report recommending case cancellation against Singh. This development follows the wrestler's statement of satisfaction with the police investigation during in-chamber proceedings on August 1, 2023, where she did not oppose the closure report.

Delhi Police had earlier filed a report on June 15, 2023, seeking the case's cancellation after the girl's father admitted to fabricating the complaint for personal reasons. Though the cancellation under the POCSO Act is advised, Singh still faces separate charges of sexual harassment and stalking by other wrestlers. As the court analyzes the closure report, Singh maintains his denial of all allegations.

