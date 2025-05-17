Supreme Court Questions Witness Reliance in Bhiwandi Murder Trial

The Supreme Court has raised concerns over Maharashtra's approach in the 2017 Bhiwandi corporator murder case, questioning the reliance on a large pool of witnesses. The bench noted that societal decay has led to an unwillingness to stand for truth, exacerbated by the absence of a witness protection program.

During a bail hearing for Prashant Bhaskar Mahatre, alleged main conspirator, Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh directed the state's counsel to provide a list of crucial witnesses necessary for securing a conviction. They emphasized the need for a speedy trial, referencing the 14 witnesses out of 200 already examined by the prosecution, 10 of whom turned hostile.

The court maintained its stance against Mahatre's bail, referencing his criminal history and the disturbing details of the incident. The Bombay High Court had earlier dismissed his plea, pointing to his role as the primary conspirator in the fatal assault on his cousin, Congress corporator Manoj Mahatre. The case has highlighted significant challenges within the justice system regarding witness protection and social accountability.

